LAGOS Shares in Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Bank (IBTC.LG), a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), fell 4.9 percent on Thursday, after the lender posted a 16.89 percent drop in pre-tax profit to 11.24 billion naira ($71.31 mln) for 2011 full year.

Gross earnings grew 18.83 percent to 67.43 billion naira during the period, it said, in a report through the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Its shares fell to 6.8 naira.

($1 = 157.6250 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)