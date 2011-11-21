Mitsubishi Motors Corp will supply electric minivehicles for commercial use to Suzuki Motor Corp on an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) basis, as soon as next spring, the Nikkei business daily said.

Suzuki will receive the Minicab-MiEV, which is set to debut by year-end. Suzuki will market the electric vehicles (EV) under its brand, adding the first EV to its lineup, the Nikkei said.

Anticipating demand, Mitsubishi will build around 4,000 units this fiscal year, the daily said.

Suzuki supplies its Solio subcompact, which was launched this January, to Mitsubishi. On the success of this supply arrangement, the duo have decided to expand their cooperation to minivehicles, the business daily said.

