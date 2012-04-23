NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - NimbleTV is trying to make good on the promise of "TV Everywhere" that has eluded cable providers and customers alike.

The service, which launches into beta Monday, lets subscribers access more than two dozen channels from wherever they are via the cloud. It also enables nearly unlimited recording of shows on those channels.

After signing up for the service online, viewers can get cable on their computers or iPads without the permission of their satellite provider, but only if NimbleTV supports it.

NimbleTV has not yet indicated which providers those are.

"NimbleTV is based on the simplest idea: Customers should be able to access the TV they pay for wherever they happen to be," CEO Anand Subramanian, former head of online ad firm ContextWeb, said in a statement. "Today, the groundbreaking technology behind our service makes ‘TV everywhere' a reality - with more options, high-quality viewing on any device, watchable from anywhere."

The concept of content "everywhere" has been pursued by a bevy of companies, including Time Warner, which has sought to make Time Inc.'s magazines and HBO's film and TV available across all platforms. As for "TV Everywhere," everyone from cable providers to start-ups have attempted various initiatives, though none been a dramatic success.

This marks the latest attempt to bring customers their favorite shows with great convenience.

There is no hardware required; the service provides a DVR-equivalent without any kind of set-top box.

Pricing is still subject to change, but for now it appears people will pay for their traditional cable subscription as well as some additional fees.