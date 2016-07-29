When Noah meets Emma: Top U.S. baby names for 2016
NEW YORK When 18-year-olds register as first-time voters in the 2034 U.S. congressional elections, many of the signatures will include the names Emma and Noah.
SOFIA This one might seem obvious, but.... Bulgarian state railway company BDZ is urging players of Pokemon GO to keep off the railway tracks.
The game - in which people stare at a screen hunting for Pokemon - has become wildly popular around the world, but also cause accidents among distracted players.
"The railway operator warns users of the game that searching for Pokemon in railway areas is not a safe endeavor," BDZ said in a statement, adding that trains cannot stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on railway lines
Pokemon themselves are in no danger because they don't actually exist.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
NEW YORK When 18-year-olds register as first-time voters in the 2034 U.S. congressional elections, many of the signatures will include the names Emma and Noah.
LOS ANGELES Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.