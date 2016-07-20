Theodore Belizaire plays the augmented reality mobile game 'Pokemon Go' by Nintendo in Times Square, New York City, U.S. July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The augmented reality mobile game 'Pokemon Go' by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO Game maker Niantic has delayed Wednesday's planned launch of Pokemon Go in Japan after a leak of a McDonald's Japan internal communication found its way to Internet forums, technology news site TechCrunch reported.

TechCrunch, citing an unnamed source, said there were concerns among the companies that the hype generated would overload the game. It added that it wasn't immediately clear when the game would be released in Japan.

