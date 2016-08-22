A man covers his face with a stuffed toy of a Pokemon character, Meowth, during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' at chapultepc park in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man wearing a hat featuring a Pokemon character, Pikachu, takes a selfie during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' at chapultepc park in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People walk with their mobile phones as some play Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man carries stuffed toy of a character from Pokemon, Pikachu, as he plays Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' in Mexico City August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child carries a Pokemon character, Pikachu, on his shoulder as he plays Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man plays Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man wearing a Pikachu hat, a character from Pokemon, plays Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Children wearing hats of a Pokemon character, Pikachu, play Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate 'Pokemon Day' in Mexico City, Mexico August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico City, Mexico, August 21, 2016 - - Thousands gathered in Mexico City's Chapultepec Park on Sunday (August 21) to play Pokemon Go and celebrate the worldwide app phenomenon.

Mexicans of all ages, some in costume, descended on the park early in the day, phones and tablets in hand, ready to capture Pokemons.

Pokemon player Julio Cesar said he wasn't a fan at first.

"When the app came out, the truth is that I spoke very badly of it as did those who play conventional video games. But I had the chance to try it and it is very addictive and I like it a lot and I see that it can bring people together to meet each other," he said.

A little girl named Diana came with her family.

"It is very cool, a very cool experience. You get exercise walking, you have fun catching Pokemons and it's a lot of fun to spend time with your family," she said.

Mexico received unrestricted access to the Pokemon Go app at the beginning of August.

Following the Pokemon hunt in the park, many players went to a Mexico City cultural center to watch the finals of the Pokemon World Championship being held in San Francisco.