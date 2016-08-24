Hundreds of Pokemon Go enthusiasts caused a stampede in Taipei on Sunday (August 21) in a rush to 'catch' rare Pokemons.

The streets in Beitou were packed with people playing the location-based game and hunting for the virtual monsters through their smartphones.

Many rushed to the spot where the characters apparently appeared.

"There is Snorlax, Gyarados... Aerodactyl is a bit more common," said one player, naming the characters that caused the commotion.

So-called Pokestops are often established in parks, causing many to gather there.

"Very cool, I think I have strong ones (Pokemons)," said one young player who was satisfied with the night's outcome.

Players in Taiwan have been known to be especially enthusiastic - police have been ramping up fines for playing in traffic while riding a scooter.