Games company Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday cut its forecast for annual Wii sales to 10 million consoles from 12 million.

It also cut its forecast for its latest handheld games gadget, the 3DS, to 14 million units from 16 million and for the previous generation DS handheld device to 5.5 million units from 6 million.

The ageing Wii console has faced more aggressive competition from rival devices launched by Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp, while smartphones and tablets have eaten into the market for dedicated handheld games devices.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds in TOKYO; Editing by Chris Gallagher)