A man stands in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) shares rose as much as 2 percent on Thursday after a regulatory filing showed BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, owns over five percent of stock in the Japanese games maker.

BlackRock owns a 5.17 percent stake in Nintendo, the filing, which was issued on Wednesday, showed.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 average was up 0.1 percent in early morning trade.

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Stephen Coates)