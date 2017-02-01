A man stands in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima also said at an annual business strategy briefing that 70 game makers are developing 100 titles for its Switch game console, which is to be launched in March.

Previously, the company said more than 50 game software makers were developing 80 titles for the console.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)