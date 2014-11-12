TOKYO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (5401.T) called for a ceasefire in a boardroom battle with Ternium SA (TX.N) over management control at Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) so steps can be taken to shore up the loss-making company's earnings.

The uncertainty surrounding management at Usiminas, after senior executives were removed over bonus payments, comes as Brazilian demand for steel falters, with car production slipping and steel, iron ore and coal prices slumping globally. Usiminas posted its first quarterly loss in a year in September.

"As a shareholder of Usiminas, we urgently want to concentrate our attention on business improvement measures, rather than arguing with shareholders about other matters," Katsuhiko Ota, executive vice-president of Nippon Steel, Japan's biggest steelmaker, told Reuters in an interview.

"The economy is slowing and operational costs are rising in Brazil," Ota said, adding Usiminas needed to cut costs, upgrade equipment and boost sales. "It does not need anything special, just orthodox measures."

Ternium, which is part of Italo-Argentine industrial conglomerate Techint Group, said last Thursday it would take "all legal measures" to hold Usiminas Chairman Paulo Penido accountable for the departure of former CEO Julian Eguren in September.

Ota declined comment on what further steps Nippon Steel would take in response to any legal action.

The tug-of-war between Usiminas's two main shareholders broke out in late September when the Usiminas board dismissed Eguren and two other executives over what Nippon Steel says were inappropriate bonus payments they received.

Ternium - where Eguren worked before joining Usiminas - says Japan's biggest steelmaker used a minor accounting error to gain greater control over the Brazilian steelmaker. Ternium also argues the dismissal breached the controlling shareholder accord under which decisions had to be reached by consensus.

One week after the dismissals, Ternium increased its stake in Usiminas, an action seen by some analysts as a declaration of war.

The purchase of the additional stake made Ternium the biggest shareholder, with about 38 percent of voting shares against slightly less than 30 percent owned by Nippon Steel. But the Japanese steelmaker still has a bigger stake in what really matters, the controlling group.

"Our management rights remain unchanged as the controlling pact is valid for a long time," Ota said. The pact is valid until November 2031.

