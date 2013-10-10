New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
LONDON Here is a look at who has won the Nobel prizes for 2013:
* Physiology or Medicine: James E. Rothman (United States)
Randy W. Schekman (United States)
Thomas C. Suedhof (Germany
United States)
- For - plotting how cells transfer vital materials such as
hormones and brain chemicals to other cells, giving
insight into diseases such as Alzheimer's, autism
and diabetes.
* Physics: Francois Englert (Belgium)
Peter W. Higgs (United Kingdom)
- For - predicting the existence of the Higgs boson particle
that explains how elementary matter attained the
mass to form stars and planets.
* Chemistry: Martin Karplus (United States
Austria)
Michael Levitt (United States
United Kingdom)
Arieh Warshel (United States
Israel)
- For - laying the foundations for development of computers
to understand complex chemical processes from the
purification of exhaust fumes to photosynthesis
which helps in complex processes such as the
development of drugs.
* Literature: Alice Munro (Canada)
- For - being a master of the contemporary short story.
Munro is acclaimed for her finely tuned
storytelling, which is characterized by clarity and
psychological realism. Some critics consider her a
Canadian Chekhov.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.