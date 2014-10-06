Sharp frosts damage French wine production
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
STOCKHOLM The Swedish Academy will announce the winner of this year's Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday this week at 0700, it said in a statement on Monday.
The Swedish Academy, founded in 1786, usually gets around 350 proposals each year for the world's most prestigious literary award which has been awarded according to the will of dynamite tycoon Alfred Nobel since 1901.
The winner will receive the prize of 8 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) from the Swedish king in Stockholm on Dec. 10.
The announcements of the winners of the Nobel Prizes begin on Monday with the physiology or medicine prize.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment for the elderly.