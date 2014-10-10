OSLO World leaders, academics and friends of Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai and Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi made the following comment on their Nobel Peace Prize award on Friday.

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL BAN KI-MOON:

"Malala is a brave and gentle advocate of peace who through the simple act of going to school became a global teacher. She said one pen can change the world – and proved how one young woman can lead the way. With her courage and determination, Malala has shown what terrorists fear most: a girl with a book.

"Kailash Satyarthi has been at the forefront of a worldwide movement for justice, global education and a better life for millions of children trapped in exploitative child labor... His leadership, commitment and personal sacrifice over many decades have helped raise public awareness, mobilize opinion leaders, and galvanize society."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Kailash Satyarthi has devoted his life to a cause that is extremely relevant to entire humankind. I salute his determined efforts.

"Malala Yousafzai's life is a journey of immense grit and courage. I congratulate her on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER NAWAZ SHARIF:

"She is the pride of Pakistan. She has made her countrymen proud. Her achievement is unparalleled and unequalled. Girls and boys of the world should take the lead from her struggle and commitment."

AHMED SHAH, MALALA'S FORMER TEACHER:

"This is a breath of fresh air, a gift for Pakistan, at a time when we are embroiled in terrorism and violence and wars.

"Those who oppose her, extremist elements or whoever else, they have been rendered irrelevant. They are a weak minority."

KRISTIAN BERG HARPVIKEN, DIRECTOR OF THE PEACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, OSLO:

"It is an innovative prize that brings attention to the problems of the young.

"I know there is concern about her age but she is already a global celebrity. The Nobel Peace Prize gives her a platform that will last throughout her lifetime.

"This prize is an endorsement of civil disobedience – Satyarthi has gatecrashed factories suspected of having child workers."

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL:

"The work of Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai represents the struggle of millions of children around the world.

"The courage (Malala) has shown in the face of such adversity is a true inspiration. Her actions are a symbol of what it means to stand up for your rights - with a simple demand to fulfil the basic human right to education.

"Kailash Satyarthi has dedicated his life to helping the millions of children in India who are forced into slavery and work in torrid conditions. His award is an acknowledgement of the tireless, decades-long campaigning by civil society activists on child trafficking and child labor in India."

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:

"The Nobel Committee's recognition of Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi should increase our commitment to ensuring that all children can attend school safely, no matter where they live.""Far too many children around the world risk their lives to get an education. This prize is an award to two activists, but it is also a testament to the fortitude of children everywhere fighting for the right to study and learn without fear."

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER ERNA SOLBERG:

"Safeguarding children’s rights is one of the greatest challenges of our time... An education is the most important thing we can give our children. Education helps to lift children out of poverty and secure their rights. Education is essential for peace and sustainable development."

THE VATICAN:

"Obviously, we think they are very significant figures. We are happy that they have received this recognition and we hope it will help support the positive causes they stand for."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO AND EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY:

"We are delighted for Malala, who so courageously stood up for her rights and paid a high price for something that many in our countries take for granted. But we cannot forget the millions of other children around the world who are denied their right to education. This is a victory for all of them."

