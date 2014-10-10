NEW DELHI Indian children's rights advocate Kailash Satyarthi dedicated his Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to children in slavery.

"It's an honor to all those children still suffering in slavery, bonded labor and trafficking," Satyarthi told TV news channel CNN-IBN after he shared the prestigious award with Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai.

