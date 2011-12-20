SINGAPORE Shares of Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group (NOBG.SI) jumped as much as 5 percent on Tuesday on news that China's Yancoal is in talks to buy Noble's Australian-listed subsidiary, Gloucester Coal GCL.AX.

At 0113 GMT (8:13 p.m. EST), Noble shares were up 5 percent at S$1.16, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index .FTSTI which was 0.1 percent higher.

"Noble has been trying to sell Gloucester before and they have a policy of capital recycling. Recognizing a gain should be a positive for Noble," said a local analyst.

"Obviously they would only do it at the right price and I imagine it would be a higher price than what they bought it for."

Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia is in talks to buy Gloucester Coal, currently worth $1.4 billion, to create Australia's top independent coal miner, three sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Gloucester had requested a trading halt ahead of an announcement related to "a possible change of control transaction." Gloucester asked for the trading halt to remain until Dec 22.

