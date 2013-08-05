Oil prices rise despite bearish inventory figures
NEW YORK Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp (NE.N) said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Mexico's tax authorities that resolves a potential tax exposure of $502 million.
In a quarterly filing, Noble disclosed that the settlement included assessments for 2002 through 2005 of about $348 million, as well as a settlement for 2006.
"The settlement of these assessments did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements," Noble said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, after reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter profit last month.
The Switzerland-based company has 11 shallow-water jackup rigs in the waters off Mexico.
Noble also said in the filing that audit claims of about $115 million attributable to income, customs and other business taxes had been assessed against the company in other jurisdictions. That is down from $126 million last quarter.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Matthew Lewis)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
OTTAWA The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
BENGALURU The Canadian dollar will weaken over the coming months, pressured by an uncertain economic outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States even as the Bank of Canada stays on the sidelines, a Reuters poll showed.