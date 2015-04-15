PARIS Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told a news conference on Wednesday that it was too early to say how many jobs would be cut to achieve the cost savings target set as part of its deal to buy France's Alcatel-Lucent.

"There will be some impact on headcount but we don't know the number yet," he said, adding that procurement and other costs could come down to achieve the synergy target, in addition to headcount.

"Finland will remain an important R&D center for us, and France will be added on," he said.

The CEO added that he was confident the transaction would receive antitrust approval in the European Union, China and the United States.

Alcatel CEO Michel Combes said the deal needed clearance in nine countries.

