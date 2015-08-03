FRANKFURT Buyout group General Atlantic is set to take a stake in mapping business HERE later this year, which a consortium of German premium carmakers has agreed to buy from Nokia NOK1V.HE, a person familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

The exact size of the stake has not yet been determined, the source said, adding that contracts on the sale of a HERE stake to the investor would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Sources have said in the past that General Atlantic could take a 30 percent stake in HERE, but it remains unclear whether General Atlantic's stake will end up around that size.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)