Novartis has assets to sell, investors wary of what it might buy
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
NEW YORK Chinese network equipment and cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co said it "has no plans to acquire Nokia", responding to a Financial Times report that it would consider buying the Finish phone maker.
The denial came from Huawei's vice president for external affairs, Bill Plummer.
The story on the FT website on Tuesday had quoted the head of Huawei's consumer business, Richard Yu, as saying: "We are considering these sorts of acquisitions; maybe the combination has some synergies but depends on the willingness of Nokia. We are open-minded."
Nokia declined comment.
Nokia's U.S. shares closed up 17 cents or more than 4 percent at $3.86 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had risen as high as $4.12 after the report.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Mallinckrodt Plc is exploring a sale of its generic drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2 billion and help pivot the specialty pharmaceutical maker toward higher-margin branded drugs, according to people familiar with the matter.