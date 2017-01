A photo illustration of a man silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia said on Monday that it would extend its cooperation with peer Juniper Networks to mobile internet-based cloud services.

The cloud service from Nokia and Juniper will be available later this year, Nokia said.

In February, Germany's Manager Magazin Online reported that Nokia was interested in buying Juniper.

