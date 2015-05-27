IHeartMedia raises 'going concern' doubts
IHeartMedia Inc , the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
HELSINKI Nokia is buying U.S. company Eden Rock Communications to boost its offering in its mainstay telecoms network equipment business, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.
Nokia did not disclose the value of the deal but said the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year.
Nokia said Eden's products provide automation, performance improvements and reliability to mobile broadband networks.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)
IHeartMedia Inc , the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
TEL AVIV California-based YL Ventures, a seed stage venture capital firm that invests in Israel, said on Thursday it has closed its third fund, which at $75 million was 25 percent above its target.