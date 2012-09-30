Illustration picture shows Nokia logo on used cell phones, in Zurich, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia's mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal may be announced on Monday in San Francisco at the OracleWorld conference. It was confirmed by a Nokia spokesperson, the newspaper said.

Finland's Nokia, which has been looking for ways to boost its location services business, also recently signed mapping deals with Groupon Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc publicly apologized last week for dropping Google Inc's mapping technology in favor of its own, which many customers found to be inaccurate compared to Google's service.

(Writing by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)