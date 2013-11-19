Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO of Nokia Risto Siilasmaa speaks at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Nokia Corporation at Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

Board members, Elizabeth Nelson (L-R), Elizabeth Doherty, and Nokia Leadership team members, Stephen Elop and Michael Halbherr, have their picture taken with a Nokia Lumia smartphone at the company's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Helsinki November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI Nokia shareholders approved the sale of the company's mobile phone business to Microsoft, deciding the deal's financial benefits outweighed objections by a minority of investors upset by the sale of a Finnish national asset.

An overwhelming majority of shareholders at a meeting in Helsinki on Tuesday supported the deal, according to a final tally of votes. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of next year after regulatory clearance.

Nokia in September agreed to sell its devices and services business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion euros ($7.4 billion) after failing to recover from a late start in smartphones.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)