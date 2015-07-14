Peugeot gears up with nuTonomy for self-driving car test
FRANKFURT French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
HELSINKI Finnish telecoms network maker Nokia confirmed late on Monday that it may start designing and licensing mobile phone handsets under its brand name in 2016.
Nokia said it was looking for a partner who would take on the manufacturing, sales, marketing and customer support for the products.
The company said a Nokia mobile phone would not reach the market before the fourth quarter of 2016 when Nokia's agreement with partner Microsoft allows it to use the brand name again.
Nokia sold its phone business to Microsoft in 2014 after years of declining sales.
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp's announcement of a suite of new education products on Tuesday shows the company's determination to reverse a major shift that has taken place in U.S. classrooms in recent years: for most educators and school districts, Google's Chromebook is now the computer of choice.