A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI Telecom network equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) has completed lay-off talks in its home country Finland and will as a result cut 170 jobs, the company said on Friday.

Announcing the talks in May, the company said it was preparing to cut up to 200 jobs from network operations and support functions.

Nokia, which currently has 6,100 employees in Finland and around 101,000 globally, cut 960 jobs in its home market last year and also said it would do away with 1,400 positions in Germany.

The reductions are part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) global cost-savings plan which was announced after its 2016 acquisition of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.

