Intel's quarterly profit rises 45 percent
Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, reported a near 45 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strength in its data center business and a stabilizing personal computer market.
HELSINKI Finnish telecoms network gear maker Nokia said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of U.S. -based SAC Wireless and that it expected clear revenue synergies from the purchase.
About 500 SAC Wireless employees were transferred to Nokia in the deal, Nokia said, but did not disclose its value.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, reported a near 45 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strength in its data center business and a stabilizing personal computer market.
Wearable device maker GoPro Inc reported a 19.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, its second straight rise, helped by strong sales of its flagship cameras and Karma drones.