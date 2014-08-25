Men holding Nokia Lumia 820 phones are silhouetted against a backdrop of a Nokia logo and Android logos in the central Bosnian town of Zenica in this photo illustration taken February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI Finnish telecoms network gear maker Nokia said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of U.S. -based SAC Wireless and that it expected clear revenue synergies from the purchase.

About 500 SAC Wireless employees were transferred to Nokia in the deal, Nokia said, but did not disclose its value.

