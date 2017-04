Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Nokia's Chairman of the Board Risto Siilasmaa speaks during the company's news conference in Espoo, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

The flagship store of Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Nokia is pictured in Helsinki September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sari Gustafsson/Lehtikuva

Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Nokia logo as he poses with Nokia Lumia 820 and Samsung S4 smartphones in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI Finland's Nokia on Monday said Samsung Electronics has extended a phone patent license agreement between the two companies for five years.

According to the deal, Nokia will receive additional compensation from Samsung, starting in the beginning of 2014.

Nokia is planning to retain its patent portfolio despite the proposed sale of its phone business to Microsoft.

