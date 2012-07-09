Illustration picture shows Nokia logo on used cell phones, in Zurich, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

HELSINKI Shares in Nokia fell over 3 percent on Monday to go below 1.50 euros for the first time since 1996, showing growing investor fears over the Finnish mobile phonemaker's future.

The shares were trading at 1.49 euros by 5.25 a.m. EDT.

Last month, the company announced a new round of job cuts and warned of weaker profit as it continued to lose market share to rivals including Apple and Samsung.

