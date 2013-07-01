HELSINKI Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop said the company had not considered synergies when deciding to buy Siemens' stake in Nokia Siemens Networks and that the future of the network gear maker was open.

When asked if Nokia could sell or list the network gear maker, Elop told the conference call: "As for the future of NSN, as we've said consistently there is a range of options that could exist for NSN over time. All of those options remain open."

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)