OSLO Nordic and Baltic countries will present a joint initiative on Tuesday regarding so-called 5G, or fifth-generation mobile networks, Norway's Ministry of Transportation and Communication said.

The presentation will take place at the Barcelona Mobile World Conference at 0830 GMT, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say which companies would be involved.

Top Nordic telecoms and equipment firms include Telenor, Telia, TDC Ericsson and Nokia.

