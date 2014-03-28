Spain's Abertis has not received concrete bid from Atlantia: CFO
MADRID Spanish infrastructure group Abertis has not received any concrete bids from Italian toll road operator Atlantia , Abertis's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday.
Sterilization services provider Sterigenics will buy Canadian medical isotopes supplier Nordion Inc NDN.TO NDZ.N for $727 million.
The offer of $11.75 per share represents a 12 percent premium to Nordion's closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the companies said.
HONG KONG U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP launched a selldown of up to $446 million in railway firm Seibu Holdings , IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.