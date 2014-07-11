Atlantia will not discuss Abertis deal on Thursday: sources
ROME A board meeting of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on Thursday will not discuss a possible takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis , sources close to the matter said.
Nordion Inc, a Canadian supplier of medical isotopes, said it had cleared a U.S. antitrust hurdle, paving the way for the company to be acquired by Sterigenics.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission terminated the waiting period for the acquisition under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, Nordion said in a statement.
The company said in June it had received a request for additional information from the U.S. regulator.
Nordion also said on Friday that it received a no-action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.
Nordion is a leading producer of molybdenum-99, an isotope used in medical imaging, while Sterigenics is a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC.
Nordion's U.S.-listed shares were up 3 percent at $12.80 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy Canadian startup OutsideIQ for C$30 million ($22.17 million), according to a person familiar with the agreement.