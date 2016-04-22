Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and US President Barack Obama (L) attend a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on April, 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said laws should be made to end discrimination when asked about measures introduced in North Carolina and Mississippi which critics have said discriminate against LGBT people.

"We believe that we should be trying to use law to end discrimination," Cameron said at a joint news conference with U.S President Barack Obama in London.

North Carolina last month became the first to require transgender people to use restrooms and locker rooms in schools and other public facilities that match their sex at birth rather than their gender identity.

