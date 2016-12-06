BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump supports the construction of a pipeline in North Dakota, his spokesman said on Monday when asked about the government's ruling against the controversial project.
"With regard to the Dakota Access Pipeline, that's something that we support construction of and we'll review the full situation when we're in the White House and make the appropriate determination at that time," Trump spokesman Jason Miller said at a transition team news briefing.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by W Simon)
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.