- Canada's North American Energy Partners Inc (NOA.TO) (NOA.N) posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by lower equipment utilization and pipeline losses.

North American Energy, which provides mining and pipeline installation services to oil sands operators, posted a net loss of C$1.9 million, or 5 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$3.7 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue grew 7 percent to C$284.6 million, helped by an about 38 percent rise at its piling segment offsetting some customer losses.

(Corrects February 2 story to remove reference to a writedown in paragraphs 1 and 3)

