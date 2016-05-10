Kim Jong-Un speaks during the congress in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 6, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

PYONGYANG/SEOUL In a tailored Western suit, 33-year-old North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party that cemented his control over the isolated country but lacked the introduction of major reforms.

Still, the first Workers' Party congress since 1980 signaled a restoration of the role of the party in a country where the military held primacy under his father, Kim Jong Il, said experts on the country's opaque leadership.

The four-day event that ended on Monday included Kim addressing the 3,467 delegates for more than three hours at a stretch. The meeting underlined a stability of leadership that is likely to mean fewer of the purges and executions that marked Kim's early years of rule following the death of his father in 2011.

While a greater role for the party might help improve strained relations with ally China, analysts said, rival South Korea and the United States are less likely to be impressed, as North Korea also called during the congress for expansion of its nuclear arsenal, for what it said are defensive purposes.

Some party cadres had expected Kim to announce Chinese- or Vietnamese-style reforms at the congress, according to the Seoul-based Daily NK, a website run by North Korean defectors with sources inside the country, and were disappointed when Kim's speech, aired by state TV on Sunday, mainly returned to old themes with vaguely communicated policy.

The congress did not, for example, formally recognize the growing role of a gray market in one of the world's most state-controlled economies.

But Michael Madden, a U.S.-based expert on the North Korean leadership, said it was significant that Kim had put forward a five-year economic plan.

"There's going to be a gripe that there's no policy meat, that he didn't sit there and give everybody a technocratic speech about policy, but a party congress is not the forum to do that," he said.

The power of the military expanded during Kim Jong Il's 17-year tenure, which did not include a party congress.

Madden said that the number of military people with key roles in power organizations had been reduced. "We are definitely seeing a drawing-down of the military's political influence in North Korea’s political culture," he said.

Military-themed slogans, a staple of state propaganda, were less visible during the party congress, held in the capital Pyongyang. Instead, propaganda signs were overwhelmingly focused on the Workers' Party.

Changes in party posts announced at the congress were not as dramatic as some analysts had anticipated. Some North Korea-watchers had expected more prominence for younger party officials.

"The scale of generational change was surprisingly not big, which shows how stable Kim Jong Un's regime is," said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute near Seoul.

OVERSEAS AUDIENCE?

The party congress may also have created an opening for mending ties with neighbor China, which has grown frustrated with the North's pursuit of nuclear weapons and backed tough U.N. sanctions to punish Pyongyang.

"China thought the military-first political system was not a normal one. It looks similar to martial law," said Lee Min-yong, a North Korea expert at Sookmyung Women's University in Seoul.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country holds its own Communist Party congress every five years, sent a letter of congratulations to Kim on his elevation to party chairman.

"Holding the party congress means we are going back to the original socialist system. I think in Kim Jong Un's mind, he wanted to get along with China," Lee said.

South Korean Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo said the third-generation leader offered no new strategy at the event.

"The Kim Jong Un regime is focused on solidifying his power structure and securing its nuclear status," he told parliament on Tuesday.

South Korea had warned that the isolated North could conduct a fifth nuclear test in conjunction with the congress.

Kim cut a modern figure during the congress in tortoise-shell glasses and a dark suit with gray necktie, a departure from the drab jacket buttoned to the neck favored by North Korean leaders, or the jumpsuits worn by his late father.

Kim's grandfather, founding leader Kim Il Sung, also switched between Western suits and the North Korean-style "peoples' suit."

The young leader, who spent part of his childhood in Switzerland, also showed his ease in front of an audience - a trait shared by his grandfather but not his father, who never gave a speech that was publicly broadcast.

