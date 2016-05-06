Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy: WSJ
Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firm Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N is in talks to buy commercial real estate manager NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc NSAM.N, the companies said.
Colony Capital is working with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp NRF.N for a "tri-party all-stock" proposal, the companies said in joint statement on Friday.
Bloomberg reported the deal talks earlier in the day.
NorthStar Asset Management, spun off from NorthStar Realty Finance in 2014, had a market value of about $2.25 billion as of Friday close, according to Thomson Reuters data.
NEW YORK T-Mobile US Inc would benefit from greater scale in the industry if it were to combine with rival Sprint Corp , the chief financial officer of the No. 3 wireless carrier said at a conference on Thursday.