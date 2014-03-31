Toshiba to start taking bids in June for its Swiss unit Landis+Gyr: Kyodo
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp will start taking bids for Landis+Gyr, its Swiss smart meter unit, as early as June, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
NorthStar/RXR New York Metro Income Inc said on Monday it confidentially filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $2 billion in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company, which is co-sponsored by NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc and RXR Realty LLC, will be structured as a public, non-traded corporation and intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used to make commercial real estate investments in the New York City metropolitan area, NorthStar/RXR New York Metro Income said in a statement.
NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc has been created as the successor to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp's NRF.N asset management business.
NorthStar Realty Finance holds about 30 percent stake in RXR Realty through a $340-million investment, which was completed in December.
BRASILIA HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd will buy out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport in order to help solve an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights, a Brazilian Cabinet minister said on Monday.