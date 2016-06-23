OSLO Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision was in line with a recommendation from the central bank.

Last June the ministry decided that banks must hold a countercyclical buffer of 1.5 percent from June 30, 2016.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers required by international authorities.

Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB (DNB.OL), SR Bank (SRBANK.OL), Sparebank 1 SMN (MING.OL), Sparebanken Vest (SVEG.OL) and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge (NONG.OL).

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)