LONGYEARBYEN - In the world's northernmost settlement with more than 1,000 residents a Brazilian filmmaker and photographer is capturing images of the mountains and frozen landscape and providing memories for tourists ... with drones.

Francisco Mattos, who lives and works in Longyearbyen, said drones are the best way to photograph and film the vastness of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

"Out here in the Arctic the mountains are too big, everything is too big, you don't have perspective sometimes if you don't see it from above," Mattos explained, adding he works with tourist groups and individuals to give them a record of their experiences.