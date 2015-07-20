OSLO The European Union and non-EU member Norway have agreed on new funds for poorer EU member states under a European Economic Area (EEA) agreement, in a deal that also includes improved quotas for the Nordic country's fishing industry.

Norway, which is part of the EEA trade agreement, said on Monday it had signed up for annual contributions of around 400 million euros ($433 million), aided by smaller contributions from Liechtenstein and Iceland, also non-EU members.

The money goes to projects ranging from public health initiatives to renewable energy in 15 EU member states where the gross national income per person is less than 90 percent of the EU average.

The payments are distributed through two agreements. The EEA Grants, funded 96 percent by Norway and four percent by Liechtenstein and Iceland, total 221.2 million euros ($240.20 million) per year in the period from 2014 to 2021.

In addition, Norway is the sole financier of the Norway Grants, which amount to 179.1 million euros per year in the agreed period. Countries who have entered the EU before 2004 are exempt from receiving funding under the Norway Grants.

Both grants were established in 1994 as the EEA was founded.

The Norwegian Fisheries ministry said on Monday it had also agreed on new and extended duty-free quotas for certain types of processed fish such as herring and mackerel.

During the first half this year, 69 percent of Norway's fishery exports, totaling 34 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.14 billion), went to EU countries.

The Nordic country's fish exports have been banned in Russia. Norway joined in implementing EU sanctions against Moscow over its action in Ukraine, making European market more important.

"It is positive for the industry in Norway and important to develop new markets for these types of fish now that the Russian market is closed," Fisheries Minister Elisabeth Aspaker said in a statement.

The agreements on both the funding grants and the fishing quotas need final approval from the national government and the EU member states.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Larry King)