Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
OSLO Norway launched its 2016 oil and gas licensing round in mature areas on Thursday, expanding it to include blocks in the Arctic Barents Sea in a bid to increase northern exploration activity, the oil ministry said.
"The petroleum industry is still moving towards the north. By announcing new blocks in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea the government is facilitating increased activity in the north," oil minister Tord Lien said in a statement.
The ministry said it was seeking applications until September and planning to award licenses in early 2016. Some 32 blocks are on offer in the Barents Sea and 24 blocks in the Norwegian Sea.
Norway offers licenses in mature areas every year, hoping to attract explorers to blocks passed up or handed back in earlier years. In last year's mature areas licensing round, Norway handed out 56 licenses to 36 companies.
BONN, Germany Fiji, due to lead global talks on climate change, said on Thursday that rising sea levels threaten New York and Miami and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to "stay in the canoe" alongside other nations in the fight against global warming.