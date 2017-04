OSLO Norway's $750 billion oil fund bought a 45 percent stake in the 47-story Times Square Tower in New York from Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP.N) for $684 million, it said on Monday.

Boston Properties retained a 55 percent interest in the office building and will manage the building on behalf of the partnership, the oil fund, managed by the Norwegian central bank said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)