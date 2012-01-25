OSLO Low-budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) is ordering 372 planes from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA, of which 222 are on firm order worth 127 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.54 billion).

"The firm orders are for 22 Boeing 737-800, 100 Boeing 737 MAX8 and 100 Airbus A320neo. The agreements also include purchase rights for an additional 100 Boeing 737 MAX8 and 50 Airbus A320neo," the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The planes are due to be delivered from 2016.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)