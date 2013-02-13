EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
LONDON A new drug from Novartis for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, is not worth using on the state health service, Britain's healthcare cost watchdog said on Wednesday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said it had issued new draft guidance not recommending Jakavi because it could not be considered a cost-effective use of resources.
The drug costs 3,600 pounds ($5,600) for a 60-tablet pack, corresponding to an annual cost of approximately 43,200 pounds per patient.
Jakavi, which was licensed from Incyte, was given a marketing authorization in Europe last August.
Industry analysts expect it to have annual worldwide sales of around $1.5 billion by 2017, according to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters Pharma.
The NICE draft guidance is now out for consultation, ahead of a final decision on the medicine expected in June.
(Reuters Health) - Parents who stick to a set bedtime schedule and enforce rules for nighttime routines may be more likely to have children who get enough sleep during the week than people who are more relaxed about putting kids to bed, a recent Canadian study suggests.