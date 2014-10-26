Time Inc says not to sell itself, shares plunge
Time Inc said on Friday it would not sell itself but pursue a strategic plan to boost growth, sending its shares tumbling nearly 19 percent.
SYDNEY Australia's CSL Ltd (CSL.AX), the world's largest blood products company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy Novartis AG's NOVN.VX global influenza vaccine business for $275 million.
Combining the Novartis unit with CSL subsidiary bioCSL would great the No.2 player in the $4 billion global influenza vaccine industry, CSL said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
CSL said it would fund the deal with surplus cash and estimated integration costs at $100 million, while synergies were seen at $75 million a year by 2020.
COPENHAGEN The world's biggest container shipping company Maersk Line will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.02 billion) for its acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud, it said on Friday.