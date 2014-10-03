Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators approved U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's NOVN.VX animal health business on Friday.
The European Commission said it was satisfied that the deal would not hinder competition and cleared it unconditionally.
The bid will allow Lilly to strengthen and diversify its Elanco unit and is one of several announced in the healthcare sector in recent months as firms seek to gain scale or specialize in certain disease areas.
The Commission said the takeover would create overlaps between the activities of the two drugmakers in the markets for parasiticides and antimicrobials.
But it concluded that more competitors could enter the market in the coming years and keep prices in check.
Novartis separately agreed in April to buy GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) oncology products for $14.5 billion and sell its vaccine business to the British drugmaker for $7.1 billion.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by David Holmes)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.