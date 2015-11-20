How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Novartis AG said on Friday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regular approval for a drug combination to treat an aggressive form of skin cancer.
The FDA approved Tafinlar and Mekinist for treatment of metastatic melanoma based on two years overall survival in patients, the company said.
The combination was initially approved based on mid-stage data through the FDA's accelerated approval program, but the approval was contingent on data from late-stage trial.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are among cancer drugs Novartis had purchased from GlaxoSmithKline Plc last year.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.