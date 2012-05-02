Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Fougera Pharmaceuticals, a maker of generic dermatology products, for $1.53 billion in cash.

Novartis, which will fold the acquisition into its Sandoz generics unit, said it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2012 and that it will become the world leader in generic dermatology medicines by sales.

Based in Melville, New York, Fougera was being sold by a consortium of private equity funds led by Nordic Capital, DLJ Merchant Banking and Avista Capital Partners, Novartis said.

"Fougera brings us valuable technical capabilities in the area of topical dermatological products, particularly in the development and manufacturing of semi-solid forms such as creams and ointments," Jeff George, Global Head of Sandoz, said in a statement.

Fougera, which also has a branded specialty pharmaceuticals business, had 2011 sales of $429 million.

The deal comes a week after Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N agreed to buy rival generic drugmaker Actavis Group for about $5.60 billion in what has been a period of high acquisition activity in healthcare.

Just in the past several days, medical device maker Hologic Inc (HOLX.O) said it would buy diagnostic test maker Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for $3.75 billion, British drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said it would buy Ardea Biosciences RDEA.O for $1.26 billion, and U.S. biotechnology company Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) said it was buying a Turkish maker of injectable generic drugs for $700 million.

Meanwhile, Illumina Inc (ILMN.O), Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O and Amylin Pharmaceuticals AMLN.O are all in play after rejecting takeover bids by large drugmakers. Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc WCRX.O said it would explore strategic options, including preliminary talks with potential buyers.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gary Hill, Bernard Orr)